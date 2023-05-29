DB Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.22. 697,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,273. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average is $69.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

