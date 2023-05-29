DB Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $68.38. 310,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.