DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,238 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 16.0% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $24,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,405 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,893,000 after buying an additional 556,793 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,125,000 after acquiring an additional 386,109 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,876,000 after buying an additional 159,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,223 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.09. 4,572,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

