DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 6,523 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,047. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average of $97.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

