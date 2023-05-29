Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Heartland Express comprises approximately 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.44% of Heartland Express worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 82.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 142,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $330.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 33,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $527,194.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,789.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 33,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $527,194.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,789.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,734.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 205,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,350 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Articles

