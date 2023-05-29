Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,460 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of AZZ worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 69.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 659.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of AZZ by 563.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AZZ traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.23. 55,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,729. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. AZZ’s payout ratio is -33.66%.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating.

