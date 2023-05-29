Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,980. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.22. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.