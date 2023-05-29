Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Vishay Intertechnology makes up about 1.0% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,290,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,387,000 after purchasing an additional 522,908 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 934.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 519,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469,552 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 347,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after acquiring an additional 218,721 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 279,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 186,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE VSH traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,916. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

