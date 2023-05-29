Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 11,735 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,647,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.86. 19,825,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,520,957. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $203.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

