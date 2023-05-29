Dean Investment Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Philip Morris International Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,777,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,710. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $108.63. The firm has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

