Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $16.61 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Decred has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market cap of $248.84 million and approximately $743,146.61 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.61 or 0.00059995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00133247 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00038801 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00022036 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003597 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,982,893 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

