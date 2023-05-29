Decred Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.58 or 0.00059907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $248.44 million and $748,209.41 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00132127 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00039072 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00021905 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003619 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000450 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,982,148 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

