Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

Insider Activity

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,212.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 19,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $95,086.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.