Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price to $195.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $176.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.37. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

