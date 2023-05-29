dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $31.42 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.42 million and approximately $1,995.22 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00328124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012700 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018455 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000580 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000108 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,653,121 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99368875 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,538.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.