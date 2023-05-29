dForce USD (USX) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.18 million and approximately $1,101.57 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003575 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00328035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012849 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018439 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000581 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,597 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99368875 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,538.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

