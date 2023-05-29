Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,145,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,949 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 9.3% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $182,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,445 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,032,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,114,000 after buying an additional 2,792,942 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,993,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,470,000 after buying an additional 308,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,123,000 after buying an additional 282,042 shares during the period.

DFAT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.26. 183,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

