Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFUV. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 585.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,581,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,231,000 after buying an additional 3,912,942 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,900,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,549,000 after buying an additional 3,397,208 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,821,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,862,000 after buying an additional 1,650,788 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,080,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,215,000 after buying an additional 1,556,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,719,000 after buying an additional 1,504,275 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 288,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,165. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

