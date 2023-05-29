Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 8.2% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.65% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $83,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.97. 435,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,483. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.