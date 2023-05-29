Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.79. The company had a trading volume of 216,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,308. The stock has a market cap of $983.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.84. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

