Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €42.00 ($45.16) and last traded at €42.40 ($45.59). 2,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.50 ($45.70).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.26.

About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

