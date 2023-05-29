Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $142.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.06 and a 200-day moving average of $148.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $175.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

