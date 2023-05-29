Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$98.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.00.

Dollarama Trading Up 1.9 %

TSE DOL opened at C$83.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$80.82. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$68.90 and a 52 week high of C$85.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75. The stock has a market cap of C$23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.08. Dollarama had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2,563.29%. The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.660026 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

