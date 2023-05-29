Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$98.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
DOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.00.
Dollarama Trading Up 1.9 %
TSE DOL opened at C$83.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$80.82. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$68.90 and a 52 week high of C$85.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75. The stock has a market cap of C$23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.
Dollarama Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.18%.
Insider Activity at Dollarama
In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
