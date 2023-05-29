Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Update

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 373,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DORM traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average is $87.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DORM. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

In related news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

