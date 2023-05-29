Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Short Interest Update

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Douglas Elliman stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.25. 301,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,325. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $274.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.55. Douglas Elliman has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $6.27.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $207.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Elliman will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Douglas Elliman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Douglas Elliman by 13.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Douglas Elliman by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Douglas Elliman by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 16.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

