Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Update

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the April 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 855,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.
In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Dover stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,979. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.64.
Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.
Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.
