DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Update

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the April 30th total of 721,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DRD. StockNews.com downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRDGOLD Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DRDGOLD stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 361,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,245. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

About DRDGOLD

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 621.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.