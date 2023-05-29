Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the April 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Eagle Point Credit Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ECC remained flat at $10.26 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 400,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,972. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $564.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95.
Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.37%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -106.33%.
Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Point Credit (ECC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.