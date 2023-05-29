Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the April 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECC remained flat at $10.26 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 400,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,972. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $564.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.37%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -106.33%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enstar Group LTD boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 337,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 384.2% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 111,665 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.