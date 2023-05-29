East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Holdings Increased by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. East West Bancorp comprises about 3.4% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $18,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $50.29 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at $37,443,642.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,443,642.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 33,030 shares of company stock worth $1,471,642 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.