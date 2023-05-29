ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Trading Down 4.9%

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.90. 86,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,423,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECN. Cormark dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.78.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.99. The stock has a market cap of C$710.30 million, a PE ratio of -27.73, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of C$71.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.2269345 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.36%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.