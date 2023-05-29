Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eisai in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Eisai Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. Eisai has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $73.90.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

