Electroneum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $746,923.58 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $39.73 million and $746,923.58 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003593 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000741 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007961 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,946,905,003 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.