Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $425.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,338,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $454.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

