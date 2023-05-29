ELIS (XLS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $100,841.10

ELIS (XLS) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $23.67 million and approximately $100,841.10 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00025762 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019255 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017628 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,787.37 or 1.00036347 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.14725233 USD and is up 8.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $31,611.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

