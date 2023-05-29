Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Down 9.5% in May

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,500 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the April 30th total of 854,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Enerpac Tool Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 144,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.35. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

