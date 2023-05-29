Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ENSV opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.53.
