Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENSV opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.53.

About Enservco

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

