Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the April 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ensysce Biosciences Trading Down 2.1 %

Ensysce Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 28,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,024. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $220.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26.

Insider Transactions at Ensysce Biosciences

In other Ensysce Biosciences news, Director Bob G. Gower purchased 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,235.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,113.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ensysce Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENSC Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Ensysce Biosciences from $96.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

