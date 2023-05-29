Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.45.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $107.22 on Friday. Entegris has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $115.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,361.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,792,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $201,492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $190,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after buying an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,041,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,463,000 after buying an additional 1,097,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

