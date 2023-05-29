ERC20 (ERC20) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $12.37 million and $175.65 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017589 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001093 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,694.52 or 1.00043909 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01089107 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $156.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

