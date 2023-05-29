Estabrook Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.03. The stock had a trading volume of 92,922,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,933,020. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $127.43. The company has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

