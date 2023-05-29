Estabrook Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.8 %

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,816,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,912. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

