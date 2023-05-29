Estabrook Capital Management Sells 168 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after purchasing an additional 812,278 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,617,777,000 after acquiring an additional 120,157 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,636,544,000 after acquiring an additional 131,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.1 %

Home Depot stock traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $292.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,626,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,454. The company has a market cap of $294.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

