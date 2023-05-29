Estabrook Capital Management Sells 518 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.40. 4,716,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,408,855. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.23. The stock has a market cap of $342.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

