Estabrook Capital Management Sells 583 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,557 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 5.7 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $9.84 on Monday, reaching $181.18. 3,605,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,432. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Articles

