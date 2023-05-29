Estabrook Capital Management Sells 651 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.3% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.57. 1,144,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,917. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.