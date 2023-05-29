Everest Re Group, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Everest Re Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Everest Re Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Everest Re Group to earn $55.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $350.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.44.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 43.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $137,217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,133,000 after acquiring an additional 243,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,108,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 264,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,589,000 after purchasing an additional 118,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

