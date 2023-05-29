Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.38. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 175.19% and a negative net margin of 285.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It also develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

