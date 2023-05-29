Fayez Sarofim & Co Acquires 3,772 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $269,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $27.45 on Monday, reaching $735.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $742.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $655.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.07.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

