Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $329.47 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,327,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,632 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.37% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $329,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,704,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 442,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,713,000 after buying an additional 98,693 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $3.34 on Monday, hitting $194.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,552. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $287.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

