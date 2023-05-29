Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $64.45 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.20% of Otis Worldwide worth $64,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.79. 2,736,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.68. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

